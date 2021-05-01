3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.14 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

