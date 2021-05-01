3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $197.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

