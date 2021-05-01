$4.53 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce sales of $4.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,430%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $551.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.67 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 149,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 391,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,788. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

