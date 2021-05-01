$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $4.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.91 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $20.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $24.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after buying an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,607,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.38. 269,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day moving average of $328.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

