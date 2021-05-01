$4.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post $4.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.91 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after buying an additional 2,732,471 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after buying an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after buying an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after buying an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

