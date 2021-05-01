410 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of BX stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.