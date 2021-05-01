412 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $513.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

