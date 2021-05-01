$42.88 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post sales of $42.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.51 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $206.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $346.72 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $495.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.78. 671,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,232.6% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 143,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

