$45.34 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $45.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $55.70 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $198.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.