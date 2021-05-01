$456.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce sales of $456.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.46 million. Farfetch posted sales of $331.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 3,543,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

