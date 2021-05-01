$46.04 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $46.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.15 million to $46.60 million. Transcat reported sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $170.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. Transcat has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

