$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report sales of $492.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.00 million and the lowest is $477.90 million. Splunk posted sales of $434.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.54.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,789. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.07. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

