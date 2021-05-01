4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,017,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CATV remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 6,471,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,128,484. 4Cable TV International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About 4Cable TV International

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

