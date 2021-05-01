500 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $292.86 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.09 and a 12-month high of $298.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

