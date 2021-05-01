6,483 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $46.15 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,032,365 shares of company stock valued at $102,463,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

