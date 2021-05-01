$705.11 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $705.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.60 million to $775.30 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $955,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,228. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.60. 194,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,309. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

