7,625 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

