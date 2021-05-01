$78.81 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce sales of $78.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.41 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $209.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $393.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $451.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $505.71 million, with estimates ranging from $408.10 million to $564.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSSI shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 75,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

