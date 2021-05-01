81996 (MDA.TO) (MDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million.

Get 81996 (MDA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.44. 81996 has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.69.

MDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 target price on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 81996 (MDA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 81996 (MDA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.