$85.88 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $85.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.21 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $135.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $391.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 555,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

