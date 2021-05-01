8,801,434 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,801,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $993,946,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,984. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

