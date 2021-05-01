$92.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $92.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $116.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $435.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.90 million to $480.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $571.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRRM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 797,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

