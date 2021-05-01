A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

