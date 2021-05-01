Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $475.68 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Aave has a total market cap of $5.94 billion and approximately $714.46 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for about $475.68 or 0.00824660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00067662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.88 or 0.08258954 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.