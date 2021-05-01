AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 10,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. AB SKF has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.