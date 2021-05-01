Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

