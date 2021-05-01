Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.37.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

