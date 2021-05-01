Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

