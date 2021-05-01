AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.82. 153,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

