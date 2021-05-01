Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.03 or 0.00834524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00095393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045403 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

