Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC opened at $60.92 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.