Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 570064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $794,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

