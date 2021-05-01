Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Sell”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded Accor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lowered Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 14,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,623. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

