AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in April

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACUIF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUIF opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

