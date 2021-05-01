Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $175,305.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,430. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

