adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 0.7%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €265.15 ($311.94) and last traded at €260.60 ($306.59). 511,872 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €258.85 ($304.53).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €280.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

