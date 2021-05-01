Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.98

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 1268755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

