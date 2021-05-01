Aditus (ADI) Market Cap Tops $190,053.94

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Aditus has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $190,053.94 and approximately $97,855.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.04 or 0.08546602 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

