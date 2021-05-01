Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

