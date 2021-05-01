Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,251,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.