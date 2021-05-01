Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%.
Shares of ATGE stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,251,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
