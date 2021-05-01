Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $200.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

