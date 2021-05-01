Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.