AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

NYSE ASIX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.23 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

