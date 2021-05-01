Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAV. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.20.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$613.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

