AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 44,286 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $179,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

