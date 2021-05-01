AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $120.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

