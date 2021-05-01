AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $38,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 424.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.94 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

