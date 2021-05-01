AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $80,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

