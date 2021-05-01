Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $165.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

