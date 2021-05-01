Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.17. The company had a trading volume of 469,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $165.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

